Tourist wants to speak to others who saw 'croc' in river

WHAT LURKS BENEATH: A tourist says he thought he saw a croc, but on closer inspection, it was a lungfish. Ellen Hanwright

A TOURIST visiting Sandy Hook says he would like to speak to others who witnessed a creature in the river after saying he's sure he saw a lungfish.

James Tregenza was taken aback at first by what he thought was a crocodile in the water.

"All I saw at first was the mouth. If I hadn't already seen a whole lot of lungfish around and that's all you got to see I would have thought it was a crocodile,” he said.

"But as it pulled back under the water the tail movement gave it away as a lungfish.

"The mouth opening up just under the water surface looked just the end of a croc's snout probably would. My sighting lasted probably only a second.”

Mr Tregenza said he would like to speak to others who had claimed to have seen a croc, in order to compare their experiences.

"If all someone got to see was a brief glance of the same thing and didn't get to see the rest of the fish it would be very easy to think it was a croc,” he said.

Mr Tregenza said he thought other witnesses had also likely seen lungfish.

"The grandma on the tube probably saw the head of a lung fish at the surface and riding on the tube probably means there wasn't a lot of time to get a good look,” he said.

"I would like to be able to talk to the guy who made the first sighting and get a more exact description of what he saw.

"If he clearly saw a nice bit set of teeth I'll believe him. I suspect what he saw was just like what I saw though and based on fact that there were a heap of lungfish there it would be probable that that is what he saw.”

Several reports of croc sightings at Sandy Hook were made between Christmas Eve and January 2, but experts believe sightings were likely lungfish.