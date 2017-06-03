Tourist suffers possible neck and spinal injuries

A man is loaded into the RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter on Fraser Island. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A GERMAN man will undergo tests for possible neck and spinal injuries after he dived in shallow water.

The 18-year-old suffered a suspected head injury at Luke Wabby on Fraser Island.

The man was on holiday with a group of friends when he suffered the injury and was escorted about 2km to the main beach to receive initial medical attention from Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics.

Paramedics transported the patient to the Eurong helipad, where they were met by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew just after 11:40am.

The crew airlifted the patient and a friend to Hervey Bay Bay Hospital. He was in a stable condition.

He is expected receive further tests on his neck and spine.