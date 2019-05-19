Menu
RESCUE: LifeFlight footage of the 20-year-old man who was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.
Tourist seriously injured in rollover near Mundubbera

19th May 2019 1:30 PM
A MALE tourist has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after he was reportedly injured in a rollover south west of Mundubbera.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene just before 1am this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel set up a landing site on the closed road so the aeromedical team could land as close to the patient as possible.

Queenesland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Once on scene the critical care flight paramedic stabilised the man, aged in his 20s.

He was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition, with suspected chest and spinal injuries.

