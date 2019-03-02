Woman posing on iceberg swept away

Tourist Judith Streng was washed out to sea after posing on an iceberg. Picture:@Xiushook via Storyful

An American tourist was swept out to sea while posing for a photo on vacation in Iceland this week - when she sat on a chair-shaped hunk of ice at a local beach, and a wave suddenly carried it away.

It was all going so well. Picture:@Xiushook via Storyful

Texan grandma Judith Streng was with her son Rod on the shoreline of the country's south coast when she sat down for a photo-op at the throne-like iceberg.

"It was shaped like an easy place to sit. You can tell by looking at the shape of it, and I thought well it looks like fun," Streng told ABC News.

"When I got on it, it started to totter and a wave was coming in," she continued. "A very large wave came in and kind of made the throne kind of rock, and I could tell that I was slipping off."

Streng was dragged out into the water still sitting atop her frosty perch - and had to be rescued by a nearby boat captain.

Her granddaughter, Catherine, received a hilarious series of photos chronicling the ordeal from her dad, and posted them on Twitter Monday.

The first shows her grinning granny posing regally on the iceberg throne with the caption, "Iceberg queen," followed by one of Streng suddenly out in the ocean, saying, "Lost her kingdom when she drifted out to see (sic)!"

A third photo of her even farther out to sea is captioned, "No joke! A coast guard rescuer had to save her and bring her back to shore."

This story was originally published on the New York Post and is republished with permission.