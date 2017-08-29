25°
News

Tourist park for 50 RVs gets the go-ahead

29th Aug 2017 2:10 PM
The Doonvilla Soccer Club RV parking area in Maryborough.
The Doonvilla Soccer Club RV parking area in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE establishment of RV friendly status for the Bundaberg region took a major step towards realisation today with the council approving a development application for a material change of use to accommodate a facility on land at the former Bundaberg Showgrounds.

A portion of the available land to be leased from the council will be developed as a tourist park for up to 50 fully self-contained recreational vehicles.

Planning and Development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the applicant, the Caravan and Motorhome Club of Australia, would be fully responsible for the development of the site following the conditional approval.

"CMCA is the largest club of its type in the southern hemisphere and with more than 70,000 members is extremely experienced in facilities of the type proposed for Bundaberg. Use of this facility will be restricted to CMCA members.

"The site will require minimal development with potable water, electricity, refuse storage and a single dump point among the requirements. All services including the internet are available.

"A lawn locker, a concrete slab and shelter and some signage should complete the infrastructure requirements. An onsite caretaker will be responsible for overseeing the park activities.

"Vehicle owners will need to comply with CMCA's self-contained vehicle policy,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"Nearby Saltwater Creek does flood during certain natural events although the itinerant nature of park occupants means that vehicles can exit in a short space of time should an emergency arise.

"Given that there are flood related issues Council has required the park operators to provide a Flood Evacuation Plan.

RV CITY: Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia has lodged a development application with Bundaberg Regional Council to establish an RV Park in Bundaberg.
RV CITY: Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia has lodged a development application with Bundaberg Regional Council to establish an RV Park in Bundaberg. Contributed

Cr Sommerfeld said the original access point to the park was identified as Burrum Street however traffic congestion in that area has resulted in a gated access being approved off Pyefinch Boulevard.

"As CMCA has provided relevant documents which identity the club as not for profit no adopted infrastructure charges will apply to the application.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said Council was delighted the park had come to fruition and that an appropriate site had been located.

"This tourist park appears to be one of the few uses that is an ideal fit with this site. The proximity to the CBD and shopping centres will ensure park users can easily access services and support many local businesses.

"The development of the park will be staged and during development no foliage may be removed without the permission of Council. Additionally, camping is short term for fully self-contained vehicles and no tents are allowed.”

The mayor said the region was achieving its RV Friendly aim and the facilities currently available in Childers were a clear demonstration of the need and the benefits of these parks.

"Over time council has received many approaches regarding the establishment of an RV friendly park. I believe the park will develop as a tremendous community asset with a huge number of CMCA members set to experience the Bundaberg Region in October at the group's national rally.

"I am sure that rally experience will see club members returning to the region as part of their regular travels.”

Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy set to get modern new development

Bundy set to get modern new development

A FIVE-STOREY development containing a mix of short-term accommodation, a restaurant, multiple dwellings and a function facility was given the green light.

Travel time to cut in half from Wide Bay to QLD cities

The development of a Very Fast Train project would connect Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay.

The introduction would cut commute times in half

MP slams LNP plan for fast train

MP Leanne Donaldson.

Very Fast Train an empty carriage says Donaldson

Warning to watch out for debris

Keep a proper look-out.

High tides wash branches into water

Local Partners

'We will raise the money - it's not negotiable'

MORE than $6000 raised so far but a long way to go for special kids.

Our local heroes and the lives they've saved

AWARDS: Cr David Batt Julie Davis, Darren Keena, Mick and Sherylea Gray, Bill Partridge and Craig Holden at the Bundaberg Council Chambers.

Every day heroes honoured for saving seven lives on beaches

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

Netflix doco screened locally

SCREENING: Netflix's Chasing Coral to be shown in Bundy.

Chasing Coral shown to support Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef

Crowd growing at seafood festival

FRESH FLAVOURS: Oceanfest is here today.

Thousands expected at event

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

Little lies become big problems in Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com, which is a genuine crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

ACREAGE LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN

39 Ghost Gum Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 1 4 $385,000

If you're looking for the perfect home to relax on acreage land, still being close to the city comforts then look no further. This home is set on two acres, it is...

HOUSE ON 5 ACRES

3 Denny Court, Yandaran 4673

House 3 1 $299,000

This great family home is on 2 ha approx. 5 acres Partly fenced This low set Queenslander has been fully re-stumped. It features: - 3 good size bedrooms ...

TRANQUIL TREED OUTLOOK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 Macpherson Court, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Enjoy the lovely tranquil treed outlook in your huge under roof outdoor entertaining area along with Bundaberg's beautiful climate. Centrally located in the...

REDUCED! GREAT INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME BUYER!

83 Malvern Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Well designed 4-bedroom family home on a massive 1205m2 block located in the Majestic Palms Estate. A fantastic opportunity to live in a near new home in beautiful...

WHAT A BEAUTY!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

GOOD LOCATION, SHED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, STUMPS, ROOF- BUY

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $169,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this fantastic buy. The home offers a neat powered shed plus a drive through...

NOW $299,000 MUST BE SOLD!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $299,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HUGE 1138m2 ALLOTMENT, PRICE SLASHED!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 O/A $275,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 O/O $199,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

RAKED CEILINGS, 2 TOILETS IN IMMACULATE GATED COMPLEX

9 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

This immaculate and well maintained property is located in a security gated boutique complex consisting of only 11 residences. With 2 great sized built in...

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project