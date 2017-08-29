Tourist park for 50 RVs gets the go-ahead

THE establishment of RV friendly status for the Bundaberg region took a major step towards realisation today with the council approving a development application for a material change of use to accommodate a facility on land at the former Bundaberg Showgrounds.

A portion of the available land to be leased from the council will be developed as a tourist park for up to 50 fully self-contained recreational vehicles.

Planning and Development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the applicant, the Caravan and Motorhome Club of Australia, would be fully responsible for the development of the site following the conditional approval.

"CMCA is the largest club of its type in the southern hemisphere and with more than 70,000 members is extremely experienced in facilities of the type proposed for Bundaberg. Use of this facility will be restricted to CMCA members.

"The site will require minimal development with potable water, electricity, refuse storage and a single dump point among the requirements. All services including the internet are available.

"A lawn locker, a concrete slab and shelter and some signage should complete the infrastructure requirements. An onsite caretaker will be responsible for overseeing the park activities.

"Vehicle owners will need to comply with CMCA's self-contained vehicle policy,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"Nearby Saltwater Creek does flood during certain natural events although the itinerant nature of park occupants means that vehicles can exit in a short space of time should an emergency arise.

"Given that there are flood related issues Council has required the park operators to provide a Flood Evacuation Plan.

RV CITY: Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia has lodged a development application with Bundaberg Regional Council to establish an RV Park in Bundaberg. Contributed

Cr Sommerfeld said the original access point to the park was identified as Burrum Street however traffic congestion in that area has resulted in a gated access being approved off Pyefinch Boulevard.

"As CMCA has provided relevant documents which identity the club as not for profit no adopted infrastructure charges will apply to the application.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said Council was delighted the park had come to fruition and that an appropriate site had been located.

"This tourist park appears to be one of the few uses that is an ideal fit with this site. The proximity to the CBD and shopping centres will ensure park users can easily access services and support many local businesses.

"The development of the park will be staged and during development no foliage may be removed without the permission of Council. Additionally, camping is short term for fully self-contained vehicles and no tents are allowed.”

The mayor said the region was achieving its RV Friendly aim and the facilities currently available in Childers were a clear demonstration of the need and the benefits of these parks.

"Over time council has received many approaches regarding the establishment of an RV friendly park. I believe the park will develop as a tremendous community asset with a huge number of CMCA members set to experience the Bundaberg Region in October at the group's national rally.

"I am sure that rally experience will see club members returning to the region as part of their regular travels.”