Tourist airflifted after freak burning incident on Fraser

THE Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a tourist to hospital, after he received burns to his arms in a refueling incident on Fraser Island this morning.

It’s believed the man, aged in his 30s, was refueling a generator at a property on the eastern side of the island, when a flash fire occurred.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedic initially treated the patient for his burns, before the rescue helicopter landed on the beach nearby.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue QAS Flight Paramedic stabilised the patient, who was then airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital, in a stable condition.