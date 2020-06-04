Tourism’s sigh of relief ahead of winter holidays

A COOL change has set in this week and it wasn’t just the weather.

An early easing of travel restrictions is set to breathe life back into the local tourism sector.

Despite major drawcards like the Taste and Childers festivals remaining unsalvageable this year, businesses are starting to open their doors once more and the rest of Queensland is invited in.

Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid said there has been enormous relief from tourism operators and businesses with restrictions easing ahead of schedule and bookings were starting to come in.

“Our tourism and hospitality businesses have been preparing to welcome back visitors and are adhering to the strict new COVID guidelines to ensure customer safety and experience,” she said.

“It’s important for everyone to also be mindful of the challenges for businesses to operate in this new COVID environment, and we ask for patience and compassion.

“We understand that this winter will be very different to previous winter seasons.”

Ms Reid said this time of year was usually busy for accommodation with sporting carnivals and plenty of southern travellers escaping their winter temperatures for the Queensland sunshine, and now “our Bundaberg region businesses need your support”.

“Put our backyard on your bucketlist,” she said.

“Get out to the Great Barrier Reef with Lady Musgrave Experience, learn about our very own globally recognised drinks, taste the fresh, abundant produce grown in our rich red soil in one of our many quality cafes. Discover what 1.7 million people came to experience in 2019.”

