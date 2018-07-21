Tourism success story: A Coffs must see attraction

ONE of Coffs Harbour's must-see tourist attractions has welcomed its 100,000th visitor this week.

The Solitary Islands Aquarium, located at Southern Cross University's National Marine Science Centre, celebrated the milestone on Wednesday with the Shotbolt family from Armidale taking out the honour.

The Aquarium opened in 2009 and takes advantage of the marine life of the Coffs Coast and its namesake Solitary Islands Marine Park which lies on its doorstep.

Along with showcasing local marine inhabitants, the Aquarium also profiles some of the important ocean research the National Marine Science Centre is conducting.

"One hundred thousand visitors is an amazing achievement," Stephan Soule, manager of the Solitary Islands Aquarium, said.

"Our success is due to our fantastic facility and the hard work of our staff, providing visitors the opportunity to 'dive in' and learn more about our beautiful marine environment through our aquariums, guided tours and interactive displays."

There are more than 50 fish species on display as well as corals and invertebrate species from the local area.

Rated as one of the top things to do in Coffs Harbour, the Solitary Islands Aquarium has received a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor for the past four years.

"We regularly receive great feedback from our visitors saying that it's a terrific educational place for all age groups with lots of displays and hands-on exploration for everyone."