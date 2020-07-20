Tourism spikes as grey nomads bring cash into Burnett

MONTO’S TOURISM BOOM: Maryborough grey nomads Lindsay and Ruth Wieden travelling through Monto during Winter months. Picture: Sam Turner

FOR grey nomads Bryan and Liz Dollar, there are worst places to be broken down.

The Ipswich couple have been bunkered down with Brisbane residents Janet and John O’Neill following a spate of car trouble, leaving them to reside down in the country town for the time being.

For them, it’s been a blessing in disguise.

“We’ve got a brilliant set up here, we’ve bought coffee, petrol, and been to the bakery yesterday,” Mrs Dollar said.

“We’ve spent $100 in the town already.”

Brisbane and Ipswich grey nomads Bryan and Liz Dollar with Janet O'Neill. Picture: Sam Turner

Monto’s self contained RV stop at the bottom of Newton St is prime real estate for caravanners during the winter months due to its proximity to the main CBD.

The convenience of the location paired with the low maintenance needed for their caravans has made their journey all the more easier.

“Caravans these days have showers, toilets, batteries, solar panels, so we don’t really need parks with amenities,” Mr Dollar said.

“All we need is a flat bit of land.”

The two couples have so far kept track of their spending in the town, roughly equating it to $200 per couple in a matter of days.

Mrs O’Neill said the park had up to 40 caravans staying on July 17, which she estimated would’ve spent $50 per vehicle on food and supplies.

She went onto estimate that more than $5000 could be spent in town a week due to the travelling retirees.

“This money would be spread out all over the town, such as the IGA employing kids,” she said.

“They would then spend their money back into the town, so our money goes back into Monto several times.”

Mr Dollar concurred, saying they’ve spent around $200 in Gayndah before arriving in Monto.

“For most small towns, the biggest thing is bringing new people in and spending money, and us coming is a perfect example of how it works,” he said.

“Some of the shops have told us they’ve barely had anyone come in for 3–4 months, now they have had this massive influx.”

Mrs Dollar believed the recent creation of tourist attractions in the town has successfully lured them to the area.

“It’s a different way of life for us,” she said.

“Not only do we stop in town for supplies, we also get to see the interesting things the town has to offer.”

Maryborough grey nomads Lindsay and Ruth Wieden. Picture: Sam Turner

Monto’s art trail has made significant progress in the last two months, with murals completed in Newton St, Rotary Park, and on the grain silos at Three Moon.

Maryborough residents Ruth and Linsday Wieden first heard of the silos on ABC radio throughout their journey.

“We had heard so much about them,” Mrs Wieden said.

“So we got to see them as we were coming in.”

The couple were making their way to Biloela, with no schedule besides experiencing country towns in regional Queensland.

“This whole virus has made everyone appreciate Queensland more, some people go overseas and forget the good little things to do here,” she said.

“We’ll definitely be staying here a few days, with no real plan besides seeing the sights, and spending some money.”