Tourism operators take Bundy to the world at exchange

CHEERS TO TOURISM: Bundaberg tourism providers raise a glass in Adelaide to the Bundy Rum Happy Hour as part of the Australian Tourism Exchange.

CHEERS TO TOURISM: Bundaberg tourism providers raise a glass in Adelaide to the Bundy Rum Happy Hour as part of the Australian Tourism Exchange. Katherine Mergard

IF there's one thing Bundaberg Rum knows how to do well, it's host a successful happy hour.

And that's what the distillery did when representatives travelled to Adelaide last week as part of a delegation of local tourism operators for the 2018 Australian Tourism Exchange.

Bundy Rum was showcased as part of a Queensland Happy Hour event and was the busiest and most well-attended stall of all the states.

"The Australian Tourism Exchange is a critical part of Bundaberg Rum's tourism growth strategy,” Bundaberg Rum brand manager Duncan Littler told the NewsMail.

"We were incredibly excited about seeing the interest from overseas buyers in our Distillery Experience and in particular the Blend Your Own Rum Experience.

"It was also extremely encouraging to see a growing level of interest from buyers wanting to take their clients to the Southern Great Barrier Reef departing from Bundaberg.”

The exchange is Australia's largest business-to-business event, connecting tourism businesses with wholesalers and retailers from around the world over four-and-a-half days.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism destination marketing manager Ellie Tonkin led the team at the exchange, which had representatives from 550 companies and 700 key buyer delegates from more than 30 countries.

"The relationships that have been built up over the years with trade, and the obvious strong partnership between our operators, will result in positive growth from international markets for the Bundaberg region over the next five years,” BNBT general manager Katherine Reid said.

Bargara's Zen Beach Resort also attended the exchange for the first time.

"What a wonderful mechanism to connect with international travel. We presented in over 50 appointments, with every one of them positive towards the region,” owner Shane Emms said.

"The most interest came from the western markets of Scandinavia, Northern Europe, UK, France, Italy, US, Canada and New Zealand.”