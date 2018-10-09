Tourism on the up as Bundaberg sees major growth in visitors

A 17 per cent growth in domestic visitors shows more and more people are choosing Bundaberg as their travel destinations, new data has revealed.

The Tourism Research Australia National Visitor Survey found that Bundaberg had experienced a positive growth in both domestic visitors and average expenditure per trip this year, with individuals spending, on average, $452 per trip to the region.

But despite the encouraging results, Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said there was always opportunity for more work to be done.

"Bundaberg region is in an envious position compared to many other regional centres in Australia, with its well-established tourism proposition, proximity to the Great Barrier Reef and diversity of industries,” she said.

"Tourism is a strong contributor to the Bundaberg region economy and we want to see our region continue to thrive.

"Bundaberg Tourism is taking this opportunity to take a deep dive look at the destination, what we look like, sound like and how we deliver the visitor experience to ensure we create long term advocacy and continued growth for the region.”

Workshops will be held on Wednesday and Friday with groups representing the tourism industry as well as those that will influence the next generation in travel including young professionals and student representatives from each of Bundaberg's secondary schools.

"It's important that we identify what we are doing well and what we can improve on to ensure long-term appeal and sustainability of the Bundaberg region visitor economy,” Ms Reid said.

Bundaberg Tourism appointed Sparrowly Group to undertake the project, having worked across Australia and South East Asia for brands including Tourism Australia, Virgin Australia, Macadamias Australia and InterContinental Hotels Group.

Sparrowly Group is led by Bundaberg born and raised, Giovanna Lever.

National Visitor Survey Results

Total Overnight Visitor Expenditure (year on year) - 17.0 billion (10.3 per cent increase). Total Domestic Visitors (year on year) - 22.5 million (4.7 per cent increase). Southern Great Barrier Reef: Total Overnight Visitor Expenditure (year on year) - 1.1 billion (8.5 per cent increase). Total Domestic Visitors (year on year) - 2.1 million (11.8 per cent increase).

More survey results can be found at tra.gov.au/Domestic/domestic-tourism-results.