Tourism industry planning for business post virus crisis

AS FOOD and hygiene products fly off the shelves, retailers aren’t the only ones bracing for the impacts from the COVID-19.

The region’s tourism industry is already feeling the effects of the virus, and heading into the Easter holiday period, Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid assures they are working to support operators and plan for the future.

She said by holidaying locally, the community could help businesses during this crisis.

The bans on indoor gatherings of more than 100 people for non-essential purposes is set to be enforced in Queensland and the ban on outdoor gatherings of more than 500 also remains in place.

This is expected to affect entertainment venues, function centres, pubs, clubs and large restaurants, but was not expected to impact airports, public transport, medical facilities, emergency services, aged care, prisons, courts, parliament, supermarkets, offices, schools, universities or construction sites.

Nonetheless, with less people travelling, people being conservative with their spending and future events being cancelled impacting numerous parts of the economy, Ms Reid said the industry was feeling “significant impacts” across both the leisure and corporate markets.

“As the regional tourism organisation, Bundaberg Tourism is here to support our tourism industry and business community and have compiled handy resources and support information for the businesses feeling the negative effects of the pandemic,” she said.

“We understand that our tourism industry across the Bundaberg region needs our support to bring visitors back after the coronavirus has passed.

“BT is currently working to maintain content activity to stay present online during the health crisis.

“Our focus as an organisation right now is supporting our industry through this time, consolidating our own activity and building a targeted and collaborative marketing campaign so that when we come out the other side of these unprecedented times, we are ready to market the destination and welcome visitors.”

Ms Reid said with uncertainty looming for the next 6-12 months, people needed to band together and support each other; working strategically to market collectively and to unite as a single voice for the destination.

“The tourism industry and our small businesses across the region are always the first to support a charity raffle, offer up a voucher for a competition, sharing their venues for the coming together of meetings and events,” she said.

“It is now that the community needs to support them. Restaurants and cafes around the region need you.

“Before you consider buying all the tins on the shelf at Woolies, maybe you could order some meals from a local restaurant?

“Before you think about going away for your Easter holidays, consider holidaying right here in our own backyard.”

Ms Reid said we could all play a positive role in keeping local businesses open and local people employed during this challenging time.

The Australian Government announced all travellers to Australia will be required to self-isolate for 14 days and there is a ban on cruise liners from foreign ports arriving at Australian ports for 30 days.

On Wednesday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Federal Government had declared a Human Biosecurity Emergency which allows it to take action under the Biosecurity Act.

“That does not mean that it is a time for panic. It is a time for important decisions to be made to keep all Australians safe,” she said.

“Overseas travel by Australians is no longer an option.

“I repeat the words of the Prime Minister – do not go overseas.”

Bundaberg businesses negatively impacted by coronavirus are urged to visit www.bundabergregion.org/covid-19-industry-support