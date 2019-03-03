Tourism hotspot to lose major drawcard

A map of the new designated camp site at Wuruma Dam, south of Monto, where camping will be relocated in March 2019.

A map of the new designated camp site at Wuruma Dam, south of Monto, where camping will be relocated in March 2019. Stephanie Williams

NORTH Burnett tourist hotspot Wuruma Dam is set to lose a major drawcard as its new designated campsite is days from opening.

From Monday, March 11 Wuruma Dam's campsite will be relocated from the dam's foreshore, near the boat ramp, to higher ground.

The new site is located near the dam wall and comprises of 40 camping spaces on flat ground.

Campers have been given a grace-period until April 1, when camping by the foreshore will be phased out entirely. A Sunwater spokesperson said the move was related to health and safety.

"Sunwater acknowledges that the relocation of the designated camping site may require some adjustment for regular campers, and we will aim to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible,” they said.

"Camping and recreational facilities at Wuruma Dam are provided in goodwill to the community, and Sunwater is working hard to manage and operate the site in balance with our core business objectives, while ensuring cost impacts on our irrigation, industry and urban customers are minimised.”

Camping will remain free and day use of the foreshore and boat ramp is still permitted.

Wuruma Dam is located on the Nogo River near Eidsvold and Monto.

North Burnett Regional Council said, in a media release, while it understands Sunwater's position in the matter, the effect on the local economy is of concern.

Mayor Rachel Chambers supported this sentiment in a post to Facebook.

"Community and visitors alike have also asked us to proactively oppose these changes and on Wednesday at our general meeting we were presented with a petition against these changes,” Cr Chambers said.

"The feedback that council is receiving is that this change alone may see a substantial loss in visitors to the area.”

Council said it will seek a meeting with the relevant State Government departments and ministers to fashion a way forward.

