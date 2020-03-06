Tourism finalists put Bundy on map

Joey Caruana from The Windmill Cafe is one of the three Bundaberg businesses that will attend the Qantas Australia Tourism Awards gala event in Canberra, tonight.

THREE local businesses will attend a prestigious awards event, where they will be recognised for their excellence in Bundaberg’s tourism industry.

The Windmill Cafe, Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience and Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort will all be at tonight’s Qantas Australia Tourism Awards gala in Canberra.

After the three businesses took out gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards they, along with 22 other leading tourism providers across the state, will attend the national stage of the competition.

“We believe what sets us apart at the Windmill is our people, our attitude to service and our commitment to showcasing local produce throughout our menu,” The Windmill Cafe’s Joey Caruana and Kirsty Rogers said.

“The state award judges complimented us on our ‘sense of commitment to tourism excellence and our high level of involvement in the regional and state tourism industry’, which was so encouraging to hear the positive impact that our little café the ‘Mill is having on the broader destination.”

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort’s managing director Peter Gash said he was proud to be representing the Southern Great Barrier Reef tonight.

“We were honoured to be awarded gold in the Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism at the Queensland Tourism Awards and we are so humbled to be representing our amazing state at the Australian Tourism Awards,” Mr Gash said.

“The Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism is a remarkable accolade in recognition of all the ground breaking work that happens every day as part of our DNA on Lady Elliot Island… Our beautiful little Gem we call home.”

Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience’s marketing manager Duncan Littler said they were thrilled to be awarded gold and silver at the Queensland Tourism Awards for a second time.

“Bundaberg Rum comes from humble roots, and yet it continues to be recognised across Australia which makes us incredibly proud,” Mr Littler said.

“The awards really highlight the fantastic passion and energy our team share with every customer making the Bundaberg Rum Distillery the place it is today.”

Bundaberg Tourism’s Katherine Reid said while the region’s tourism industry was resilient, it had felt negative effects as a result of the recent bushfires and coronavirus.

“Visitor numbers (were) slightly down for February with light forward bookings looking towards Easter,” Ms Reid said.

“Tourism injects more than $400 million dollars into the Bundaberg regional economy every year, with the visitor dollar contributing to businesses and households all over the region, through service stations, cafes, chemists, supermarkets and mechanics, just to name a few.”

The black-tie gala is at Canberra’s Rond Terrace tonight at 6pm.