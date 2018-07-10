Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRAWCARD: Snorkelling off Heron Island is popular with tourists.
DRAWCARD: Snorkelling off Heron Island is popular with tourists. James Vodicka
News

Tourism driving Southern Great Barrier Reef economy

MATT HARRIS
by
10th Jul 2018 4:30 AM

THE Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism industry has recorded strong growth in the last year, with new data showing the sector now employs about 12,400 people and injects about $1.2 billion into the local economy.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Tourism Research Australia Satellite Account data for 2016-17 showed 6.4 per cent growth in the number of people employed in tourism in the Southern Great Barrier Reef region and 7.7 per cent growth in gross regional product.

"Tourism is one of Gladstone's most important industries," he said.

"I'm proud to say tourism is now worth $1.2 billion a year to our region and employs about 12,400 people.

"This data is proof that we're on the right track. But I know we can create more jobs in this sector over the next few years.

"That's why I'm working with Gladstone tourism operators to grow this industry."

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said tourism was an important part of the Queensland Government's strategy to strengthen the state's economy over the next three years.

"This data is a great result for Gladstone," she said.

"I'm looking forward to working with Glenn Butcher to make sure these numbers continue to grow over the next three years."

 

The second P&O cruise ship Pacific Jewel arrives in Gladstone, the ship has sailed from Sydney and has 2000 passengers onboard. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer
The second P&O cruise ship Pacific Jewel arrives in Gladstone, the ship has sailed from Sydney and has 2000 passengers onboard. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA200316CRUISE

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive officer Darryl Branthwaite said the recent data encompassed GAPDL, Capricorn Enterprise and Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism bodies.

"This partnership has been six or more years in the making, with the past three years seeing the strategic building of the SGBR brand, as well as the up-skilling of operators, promotion of experiences and collaboration across marketing within the state, nation and across the world," he said.

"Our experiences and natural encounters such as Lady Musgrave Island, Heron Island, Kroombit Tops, our harbour, gardens, beaches and fishing all contribute to making the Gladstone region pivotal and in the epicentre of the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

"The cruise ship industry has Gladstone firmly on its itineraries, with more than a dozen due to visit in the next 12 months."

Millions of dollars are being invested into East Shores to ensure that our "front door" for the cruise ships is the very best it can be.

"All of this leads to massive economic development within the region, resulting in more investment, more employment and more opportunity," Mr Branthwaite said.

gapdl gladstone area promotion and development limited gladstone region gladstone tourism glenn butcher mp kate jones sgbr southern great barrier reef
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Women accused of Thermomix fraud and $135k online love trap

    premium_icon Women accused of Thermomix fraud and $135k online love trap

    Crime A BARGARA woman has been charged with multiple fraud offences for her alleged involvement in a romantic scam that left a young man $135,000 out of pocket.

    • 10th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    WORKERS WALK: 9 staff claim cafe owes thousands in wages

    premium_icon WORKERS WALK: 9 staff claim cafe owes thousands in wages

    Business The former Coffee Please Mate staff approached NewsMail last month

    Fingerprints link man to robbery

    premium_icon Fingerprints link man to robbery

    Crime Court hears man initially denied involvement

    • 10th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    CLASS FAILURE: We name Bundaberg schools banning trouble kids

    premium_icon CLASS FAILURE: We name Bundaberg schools banning trouble...

    News How many students have been removed from your schools for being bad?

    Local Partners