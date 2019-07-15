TOURISM DRIVER: Mega Bruce Hwy project to put town on map

TOURIST DESTINATION: This motel-style unit development is set to put Childers on the Aussie Map, with construction of the Bruce Highway site set to start in the next 12 months.

TOURIST DESTINATION: This motel-style unit development is set to put Childers on the Aussie Map, with construction of the Bruce Highway site set to start in the next 12 months. Contributed

TOURISM numbers are set for a lift with a motel-style development in the works at Childers.

Bundaberg Regional Council has approved the initial stage for an accommodation called Hillview at Childers.

Developer Rick Sheida said the strategy was to entice travellers to stay in Childers, with the units situated on the Bruce Hwy.

The initial stage features 56 self-contained units.

These this feature modern design and include a kitchenette, ensuite and an open-plan room for twin share, a study and lounge.

There will also be an online booking system and a self-service type check-in option with a remote key code system.

Despite future applications being subject to approval, the experienced developer of almost 40 years says Hillview at Childers is just the beginning of the project set to place Childers on the Australian map.

"The master plan is $100 million worth of development over 10 years,” Mr Sheida said.

"The old house will be converted into an amazing country style homestead come restaurant.

"Then we have a 100-bay caravan or tourist park.”

Councillor Ross Sommerfeld believes this motel-style development is the first of its kind in Childers and will provide a healthy boost to more than just tourism rates.

"This is a prominent site at the northern entrance to the Childers CBD and it would be heartening to see it used to its full potential,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"There is no doubt that Childers, with its historical charm and many attractions, has the capacity to cater to increased tourist numbers.”

"The added visitor numbers would no doubt provide a boost to the local economy and hopefully encourage more people to stay and enjoy our little slice of paradise.”

Mr Sheida anticipates the initial stages of construction will commence within the next 12 months.

Mr Sheida has nearly 40 years' experience in the development industry and said he had completed a number of units on the Gold Coast and in Hervey Bay.

He said he had been drawn to Childers for its unique position on the national highway.

"We love the township itself."