Tourism business booming in Bundy

BUSINESSES are booming with 35 of Bundaberg and the North Burnett's tourism products and experiences identified in the top operators in the state.

The Best of Queensland Experiences Program developed by Tourism and Events Queensland identifies and recognises experiences that best bring the Queensland story to life and consistently deliver a high-quality visitor experience.

Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said out of the 55 operators assessed for the regions, 64 per cent of experiences were identified as meeting the criteria, with four of our experiences receiving top accolades in the program.

#TASTEBUNDABERG: Katherine Reid at the launch of the Bundaberg Region Queensland Winter Feast. Mike Knott BUN030418WINTERFEAST7

A key component of the assessment process has been Review Pro, a software that pulls in a range of online guest reviews from over 175 different global platforms, such as Trip Advisor or Google to produce a gross review index number to score the consistent delivery of an exceptional experience.

"Our region's Review Pro GRI score of 89.53 is slightly above the Queensland average,” Ms Reid said.

"Which is awesome to see, however does present more work to do. "I'd love to see our region really unite and concentrate on increasing our scores, delivering extraordinary visitor experiences at every touch point and being known as a region that delivers consistent exceptional experiences.”

Brett Lakey, owner of Lady Musgrave Experience is extremely proud of the results.

Lady Musgrave Experience has been nominated among the state's best tourism operators. Contriubuted

"As a Best of Queensland Experience on the Great Barrier Reef, we want the visitor to remember spectacular reef and sensational customer service and to receive a score of 100 in Tourism and Events Queensland's Best of Queensland Experiences Program is an absolute credit to the support we receive across the region, and also our crew and their passion and commitment to their roles with Lady Musgrave Experience and being custodians of the Great Barrier Reef,” Mr Lakey said.

Accommodation house on the coast, C Bargara has been recognised in the program.

Manager Dale Summers said the initial report released 12 months ago provided clear insight on the areas that we could improve on such as continuing efforts to deliver high standard accommodation but also help guests have an experience to remember to bring them back again and again, but also tell everyone they know.

"The Best of Queensland program has provided real incentive to grow this and set our sights at a very high level right across everyone involved in our Resort,” he said.

Bundy Food Tours' Suzie Clarke at Grunske's on the River on the 2017 Winterfeast Artisan Food Tour. Eliza Goetze

Receiving one of the highest scores in the region, Suzie Clarke, of Bundy Food Tours, said the program had given her the platform to focus on improving her business.

"The exposure will be very good for the tours and the Bundaberg region,” she said.

The program not only highlights the customer service side of the business but also the importance of an engaging digital presence.”

Regional icon and 2018 Australian Tourism Award Winner Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience was also highlighted in the Program.

The Best of Queensland Experience Program will be assessed annually, with those identified as meeting the criteria being included in TEQ's preferred operator database accessed by staff when planning marketing and activity. The BOQE will receive prioritisation across all TEQ marketing and activity.