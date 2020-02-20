‘Tougher laws for juvenile criminals:’ QLD in crime crisis

CRIME CRISIS: The Queensland crime rate has skyrocketed over the past few years.

WITH Queensland’s crime rate rapidly increasing over the year, the LNP government have taken action to ensure the safety of the state and more severe consequences for youth crime.

Queensland’s escalating crime crisis will only end when Labor loses power, LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said on Wednesday night.

Parliament debated a motion condemning the Palaszczuk Labor Government’s shocking crime record, which has seen an explosion in youth crime across Queensland.

“No one in Queensland should have to live in fear,” Ms Frecklington said.

“But crime has spiralled out of control in communities across our state.

“This crime wave must be stopped and the only way to stop it is to change the government.

“The Palaszczuk Labor Government is softer on crime than any government in Queensland’s history.

Ms Frecklington said the LNP knows how to cut crime and keep Queenslanders safe.

“It’s what the LNP has always done and it’s what we will do again,” Ms Frecklington said.

Since Labor came to power in 2015:

Robberies have increased by 76 per cent statewide

Car thefts have risen 66 per cent statewide

Assaults have risen 33 per cent statewide

LNP Shadow Police Minister Trevor Watts said a Deb Frecklington LNP Government would back the police with more resources and strong laws.

Mr Watts said the LNP would make breach of bail an offence for juveniles, to end the revolving door in the youth justice system, while also introducing tougher laws for child killers, armed criminals and road rage offenders.

“The LNP will bring back breach of bail as an offence for juveniles because there must be consequences for crime,” Mr Watts said.

“The LNP will take strong action to prevent crime too.

“Our plan for a strong economy and for better skills training will give young people jobs and purpose, and our ICE strategy will rehabilitate more addicts.”

The LNP motion condemning the Palaszczuk Labor Government’s appalling crime record was defeated 48-41, with Parliament’s only Greens MP voting with Labor.

“Unlike Labor, an LNP Government will make cutting crime and keeping Queenslanders safe its top priority,” Mr Watts said.