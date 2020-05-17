Tough water restrictions hosed away

LEVEL ONE RESTRICTIONS: Mt Perry’s water restrictions have been eased as of May 4, 2020. Picture Mat Sullivan

AN ABUNDANCE of rainfall this year has given Mt Perry residents something to cheer about during the pandemic.

The North Burnett Regional Council has endorsed a resolution to ease Mt Perry’s water restrictions, effective from May 4.

This means level two water restrictions will be reduced to level one for premises connected to the reticulated water supply in Mt Perry.

Level one restrictions for Mt Perry include:

– Sprinkling only permitted on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 4pm and 7pm.

– Attended hand held hoses or bucket watering is permitted at any time.

– Water must not be used to clean paved areas (unless required as the result of accident, fire, health hazard or other emergency).

– Private swimming pools or spas may only be topped up during permitted watering times.

– Commercial market garden or plant nurseries – no restrictions on designated watering days.

– Exemptions may apply. Individuals or businesses can apply for an exemption by completing an Exemption Request Form that is available council’s website under policies.

Biggenden’s water restrictions remain at Level 1, after deputy mayor Robbie Radel campaigned for them not to be reduced in April.

Council will continue to monitor bore water levels in both Mt Perry and Biggenden and will advise of any further changes as they are required.

For further information on water restrictions please contact Council’s Technical Services team on 1300 696 272 or email admin@northburnett.qld.gov.au.