Vegan activists entered the the Carey Brother Abattoir at Yangan on Monday and chained themselves to kill floor machinery.
Tough talking politicians don't scare vegan activists

Michael Nolan
10th Apr 2019 5:55 PM | Updated: 11th Apr 2019 8:54 AM
THREATS to jail vegan activists will have no effect on their devotion to their cause, the leader of Monday's national protests says.

Documentary film-maker and vegan activist Chris Delforce called for protests across the country mark the first anniversary of his film Dominion.

This was the catalyst for the protest at Carey Bros Abattoir.

He said it was a shame to see politicians ignore what he called "systemic animal cruelty" to go after the people who exposed it.

"People have a right to political communication and by restricting people from engaging in acts of peaceful protest it is absolutely censorship."

He said this included civil disobedience and sit-ins.

Mr Delforce is a member of Aussie Farms, a collective of vegan activists gathering footage of animal cruelty in agriculture and meat processing.

Agriculture Minister David Littlepround called for tougher trespass penalties.

"The slaps on the wrist handed out to animal activists invading family farms is encouraging them to escalate their efforts," he said.

"A real deterrent is needed."

Mr Littleproud called for Aussie Farms to be listed under the Privacy Act, exposing it to fines up to $2.1 million for future breaches of privacy.

Southern Downs MP James Lister said protesters should lose their freedom for their acts.

"I demand that (the Queensland Government) make prison time the punishment for property-invading protesters," he said.

Queensland Senator James McGrath wants the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission to revoke Aussie Farm's charity status.

But none of this matters to the vegan activists.

"Anyone who does this knows arrest and charges are likely, they are firm in their belief that the daily acts of animal cruelty make it worth taking this risk," Mr Delforce said.

The protests directed people to watch Dominion, Mr Delforce said there were more than 60,000 online views since Monday.

"We are seeing people going vegan in droves," he said.

