Tough decision for restaurant to close its doors

The Fields owners Joseph and Liz Conroy said it was a tough choice to close second restaurant down

CLOSING the doors of their Bargara restaurant was a tough decision to make, but one owners Joseph and Liz Conroy say was best for their family.

The Fields Restaurant stopped trading on Sunday.

"We have decided not to renew our lease and put our focus back on our young family and other business,” a post on the restaurant's Facebook page read.

Mr Conroy told the NewsMail that closing The Fields would allow the couple to put "100 per cent” into Penny Lane Gardens in Avoca, their other dining venue.

He said part of the reason for closing The Fields was the time it took to run the second restaurant.

"The road trip took two to three hours out of our day,” Mr Conroy said.

"It's a nice quiet location and we thank the landlord for letting us finish our lease early,” he said.

Penny Lane Gardens Restaurant owners Joseph and Liz Conroy. Max Fleet BUN140515PLG1

The Fields opened its doors at the end of July. The venue was previously Bargara Berries Cafe and Twocan Yardbar.

Neighbouring business Bargara Berries will remain on site, with owner Debbie Meiers saying it was upsetting to see The Fields close.

"We've been here for four years and have no plans to move,” Mrs Meiers said.

"It's sad to see them go.

"We plan to have a great season of strawberries ahead.

"We will be open to the public from May to October with strawberries, jams and fresh fruit and vegetables.”

The Fields fans were in disbelief at the news of the closure.

"Sad to see you guys go - was a beautiful atmosphere and food was great,” Tara Keiler said.

"Sorry to hear this news but family comes first. We will see you back at Penny Lane again soon,” Lynne Boyd said.

Diners who will miss the offerings at the Fields can take consolation, Mr Conroy said, as the same meals were available at Penny Lane.

"All the team are now returning to Penny Lane Gardens Restaurant where we will continue to grow and offer all your needs,” he said.

"All gift vouchers purchased for The Fields Restaurant can be used at Penny Lane Gardens Restaurant.”

Mr Conroy said the two functions that were booked at the restaurant before the closure would be held before the they shut up completely.