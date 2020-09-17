Touching tree tribute to M'boro crash victims

Becky McArthur with her daughter Scarlett, leaving some of her daughter Chloe's ashes in the hole dug for the tree planted in her memory.

Becky McArthur with her daughter Scarlett, leaving some of her daughter Chloe's ashes in the hole dug for the tree planted in her memory. Carlie Walker

OVERLOOKING what was one of their favourite spots in Maryborough, a gum tree has been planted in memory of a young couple killed in a crash on the Bruce Highway.

Chloe McArthur, 17, died in a collision at Torbanlea, along with her 21-year-old boyfriend and driver Connor Andersen, on June 12.

Gathering in Queen's Park on Wednesday, Chloe's brother Michael and her dad Sean Wright poured soil on the tree that will stand in her memory.

Chloe McArthur, 17, from Maryborough who was killed in a crash with a truck near Torbanlea. Contributed

A memorial plaque also pays tribute to the couple.

"Rest in Peace our angels, forever and always in our hearts, two beautiful souls taken too soon," it reads.

Then, under the tribute, a message for all drivers: "When driving please take care, be aware and triple check your surroundings," it reads.

The tree and plaque honouring Maryborough crash victims Connor Andersen and Chloe McArthur, who were killed at Torbanlea earlier this year.

Chloe's mum Becky said the couple used to go to the picnic area at Maryborough Sailing Club, hang out and watch the river.

The tree, overlooking that spot, would be the perfect place for their friends to leave tributes and spend time remembering the couple, she said.

Along with Chloe's little sister Scarlet, Becky knelt and placed some of Chloe's ashes in the hole before soil was poured around the tree.

She said she hoped the tree planting would bring some closure for everyone.

While a memorial for the two had been established at the crash site in Torbanlea, Becky said she had concerns for the safety of those leaving tributes on the highway.

The tree and the memorial would offer a safer spot for people to mourn, she said.

Becky said the day had been emotional for everybody.

"It's harder than I thought it would be," she said.

The night she died, Chloe was learning how to drive.

With Connor beside her, she drove to Torbanlea in the early hours of the morning after he finished a shift at work.

It was something the couple did regularly to increase her night driving experience.

Connor was driving them both home when he turned in front of truck on the Bruce Highway.

Both died at the scene.