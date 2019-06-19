Touching story behind this 1950s photo

PAT Hyde fondly remembers the social days of the 1950s.

The Bundaberg woman, who is now 85, shared this photo of a day at the beach with her friends, enjoying a famous Railway Picnic event.

It was taken around 1951 and Pat was about 17.

"It was a really big event,” she said.

"They used to have a train that went out there.”

The photo was taken by Don Davies, who Pat said used to take photos of people.

Pat's friend Bev had entered into Siren of the Surf events in her day, winning a handful.

"We used to go to Bargara a lot,” Pat said.

While days at the beach were a big deal back then, so were dances.

Pat fondly remembers them.

"It was all good fun, we think about all those days,” she said.

Pat remained lifelong friends with most of the girls in the photo.