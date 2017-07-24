Touch of Israel in Bundaberg school

Israeli-born Bundaberg artist Ariella Anderson with her new Jerusalem-inspired mural at Shalom College.

WHEN artist Ariella Anderson and her family returned to Bundaberg in 1999 after a stint living in Israel, one local high school caught their eye.

"We saw Shalom and thought, 'Oh great, a Jewish college', only to find it was a Catholic college,” Mrs Anderson laughed.

The name originated back when members of the Diocese were learning Hebrew.

The three Anderson children, which Mrs Anderson believed were among the first non-Catholic families to go through the school, were welcomed.

"It was a nice cross-pollination, for my kids to learn about other religions and for the (other students) to learn about other religions,” she said.

Mrs Anderson has just completed her second mural for the school and it is an ode to her homeland.

"I loved Ariella's work and I had in my office a little decorative plate with that Jerusalem setting on it. I asked her, 'Can we do something like that?'” principal Dan McMahon said. "I'm delighted. It looks fantastic.”

The Jerusalem skyline stands for unity, the dove for peace and the shield for the power of education.