Totes awesome as accessory for all ages and occasions

What would we do without the simple tote bag?

We'd be carrying our laptop, pens, make-up and all other work essentials around in our hands like plebs, that's what.

While the humble tote, which means "to carry” in ... well, English, is the perfect office companion, Peta and Jain co-founder Peta Wessell says its practicality makes it ideal for work and play.

"The tote bag is a perfect option for work as it can hold not only your wallet but can also accommodate a laptop, folders or even your jacket,” Peta says.

"Totes can be worn not only to work but also worn on the weekends or if it's big enough, can be used as a gym bag or overnighter.”

Co-founder Jane Da Silva says the classic style of a tote means it matches every outfit, especially if you're sporting one in a neutral colour like tan, black or white.

"What I love about a tote bag is that it is just the perfect shape for everyone,” Jane says.

"The tote bag design is timeless and appeals to all ages as it is practical and fashionable.

"The shape never really dates or goes out of style. It has so many uses and holds so many essential everyday items, big or small.”

If you're looking to integrate a tote into your after-hours life, opting for one made with good quality materials and strong handles will ensure longevity.

And it's always best to follow the fashion commandment of matching your handbag to your shoes to ensure you look well put together.

Jane says there are plenty of ways to add personality to the modest tote if you like your accessories to stand out.

"Totes are such a great blank canvas to show your personal style,” Jane says.

"We love the current trend of tying a scarf around the handles of the tote, this can really tie an outfit together.

"Also if you are buying a tote as a gift, many brands are now offering free monogramming. Adding your initials adds a really luxe touch, especially when monogrammed in gold.”