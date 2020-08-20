‘Total garbage’: Old Boys hit back at Bronco plot claims

Former Broncos legend Chris Johns has hit back at claims the Broncos Old Boys have been attempting to sabotage Anthony Seibold’s career at Red Hill.

BRONCOS legend Chris Johns has blasted speculation Brisbane's most decorated players are orchestrating a campaign to have besieged coach Anthony Seibold driven out of Red Hill.

In the latest saga to engulf the Broncos, rumours have been circulating in NRL league circles that Brisbane's influential Old Boys network have been privately urging current players to revolt against Seibold.

Brisbane's Old Boys are strident supporters of Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters, the Broncos playmaking great who lost out to Seibold in the battle to succeed Wayne Bennett in 2018.

Chris Johns (left), with Wayne Bennett, Glenn Lazarus, Tim Sheen, Kevin Walters and Geoff Carr.

There is a view that because Walters felt dudded by Broncos bosses, it enraged his most loyal fans among the Old Boys, who as a result have plotted to turn up the heat on Seibold.

But Johns, the chairman of the Broncos Old Boys association, hit back at the innuendo, saying he felt for Seibold at a time when the Brisbane coach has engaged lawyers over a social-media defamation storm.

"That's absolute garbage, total garbage," said Johns when asked if Broncos legends were plotting against Seibold.

"There is no way we would ever do that.

"As Old Boys, all we care about is the Broncos winning footy games and hoping the club can be successful again.

"If we are being critical, it's only because we care about the club and want the Broncos to win premierships.

"I head up the Old Boys and there's no way I would support that.

"In fact, I've spoken to a group of Old Boys and we will be rounding up a group to attend this week's game against the Dragons."

TITANS EYE EITHER SMITH

QUEENSLAND legend Cameron Smith isn't the only Smith the Gold Coast Titans have their eye on.

The Titans are open to discussing a two-year contract offer with Smith to finish his glittering NRL career on the Gold Coast.

It appears unlikely Smith will play for anyone but the Melbourne Storm if he decides to soldier on into a 20th NRL campaign.

Brandon Smith could be forced out of the Storm. Picture:: Michael Klein

But that will leave the Storm in a delicate predicament given they have two of the NRL's best young hookers sitting behind Smith.

While Harry Grant appears likely to return to Melbourne from Wests Tigers next year, the Titans are monitoring the movements of New Zealand Test star Brandon Smith.

The "other Smith" has been patiently waiting for his turn to wear the Storm's No.9 jersey full-time and if Cameron and Grant are both in Melbourne that could squeeze him out of the club.

The Titans will be ready to pounce on either Smith if the opportunity arises.

WANE'S WORLD AT THE COWBOYS?

ENGLAND coach Shaun Wane has rocketed into contention for the Cowboys post after impressing North Queensland bosses in his job interview.

Sports Confidential can reveal Wane has passed the first round of job interviews with flying colours.

Sources close to Wane say the former Wigan coach performed well in his online presentation to the Cowboys hiring committee, who have asked the 55-year-old to enter a second round of interviews.

It is understood there are four serious contenders to replace Paul Green - Wane, Todd Payten, John Cartwright and current caretaker coach Josh Hannay.

Speaking to British media last weekend, Wane confirmed he was keen to coach in the NRL and his big break could come in Townsville.

"When I finished at Wigan (in 2018) I had two things I was desperate to do - coach England and coach in the NRL and the desire is still there," Wane said.

"I am living the dream (as England coach), but one day I do want to go to the NRL and I want to prove myself there."

ACCIDENT CRUSHES 'GUNS' CAREER

QUEENSLAND rugby league has been rocked by a tragic off-field incident involving a former Cowboys under-20s player and one of the Intrust Super Cup's cult figures.

While Ipswich winger Rogan Dean is lucky to be alive, his football career is over after he lost his left foot in a freak motorcycle accident last Sunday.

Dean was rugby league's version of bodybuilding great Arnold Schwarzenegger because of his hulking 48cm biceps that earned him the nickname 'Guns'.

Rogan ‘Guns’ Dean show off his guns. Picture: Ric Frearson

The 27-year-old was riding a mate's motorbike last weekend when he collided with a car.

Dean, who had a brief stint in the Cowboys under-20s, made his Intrust Super Cup debut for Norths Devils in 2014 before linking with the Jets last year. He was a hulking winger who scored 33 tries from 68 appearances and played for Ipswich earlier this season before the COVID-enforced cancellation of the Intrust Super Cup.

Dean is recovering in hospital with the Ipswich club rallying around the popular New Zealand-born flyer.

"Rogan was playing for us while working for a glass company and has just bought a house," Ipswich chairman Steve Johnson said.

"I told him we can't get his foot back but we will get his life back on track.

"He is an extraordinarily positive young man and we will be there for him."

NRL HIT WITH NEW TACKLE SCANDAL

FORMER Queensland Origin lock Scott Sattler believes another sneaky tackling technique in the NRL has played a role in the suspension of Kevin Proctor.

The Titans skipper was slapped with a four-match ban on Tuesday for biting Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson, but Sattler says a tackle known as 'The Horse' left Proctor in a vulnerable position.

Gold Coast Titans Kevin Proctor may have been the victim of “The Horse” tackle from Shaun Johnson. Picture Fox Sports

According to Sattler, the technique has been taught to NRL stars for 20 years with players instructed to place their forearm across a ball-carrier's face to grab their far shoulder.

"The tackle has been taught for decades," Sattler said.

"Some people call the technique 'The Horse' because with a horse if you have the lead under his chin, you can lead the horse anywhere you want.

"If a defender places his forearm across a ball-carrier's chin and grabs the far shoulder, it pulls your jaw apart and straight away you go into panic mode, which is how Proctor would have felt.

"It's painful (for the ball-carrier) when a defender does it well."

TITANS PRODUCTION LINE KICKS OFF

THE Gold Coast Titans have a production line of playmaking talent working its way into the NRL.

While halfback Ash Taylor has been a multimillion-dollar flop for the Titans, the future is bright if coach Justin Holbrook can get his development program right.

Holbrook has been working with Palm Beach Currumbin product Toby Sextonthis year with the view to blooding him in the NRL next season.

And he will have another promising young playmaker joining the club following the sizzling Langer Cup debut of Tom Weaver recently.

Weaver, who is contracted to the Titans, has been a highlight in the schoolboys competition for PBC and looks like a talent to watch out for in the coming years.

The Gold Coast has long been a breeding ground for top NRL talent and if the Titans can get their systems in place they will have a steady line of excellent players pulling on their jersey.

BRONCOS NO.7 A POISON CHALICE

QUEENSLAND Origin star Ben Hunt can empathise with besieged Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold and is adamant no NRL club feels the pressure of public scrutiny like the Broncos.

Hunt has played for two of rugby league's famous brands - the Dragons and Broncos. Dragons fans are widely regarded as the most demanding in the game but Hunt says the expectation and demands are greater at the Broncos.

"I reckon it's harder at the Broncos," he said.

"The Dragons fans expect a lot but Brisbane is a one-team town so the pressure is magnified at the Broncos. Anyone who pulls on that Broncos jumper has a lot to live up to."

Originally published as 'Total garbage': Old Boys hit back at plot claims