Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

'Total disaster': NZ election shock

by Benedict Brook
17th Oct 2020 6:37 PM

 

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on track for an historic "landslide" victory. 

The Labour leader has put the nation of five million on the world stage. And it looks like the stage will remain hers. 

Pollsters forecast Labour would do well, but not this well. A Friday poll put the PM's party at 44 percent, they're actually currently on more than 50 per cent. 

Labour could have enough votes to govern without a coalition partner - unheard of in New Zealand.

The outlook for the opposition National party is even bleaker that predicted. One commentator has said it is a "total disaster" for the opposition. 

National, led by Judith Collins, had been  hoping to pull off a miraculous victory. She was pinning her hopes on National polling higher than expected and going into a coalition with the libertarian ACT party.

It seemed like a long shot, but that's exactly what Labour did in 2017 where they came second but cobbled together a coalition to win government and install Ms Arden as PM. 

But it seems that will not happen. One former minister said the National's campaign had been a "litany of cock ups" .

What we know so far: 

  • Labour are on 50 per cent of the vote
  • It's almost assured that Jacinda Ardern will be returned as PM
  • It's been a "bloodbath" for the Judith Collins' led National party
  • NZ First's Winston Peters, who helped make Ms Ardern PM, is likely to have lost his seat.

 

Originally published as 'Total disaster': NZ election shock

More Stories

jacinda ardern new zealand new zealand election politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy artist learns to sail, set to travel world on boat

        Premium Content Bundy artist learns to sail, set to travel world on boat

        News After buying her own boat, the Bundy local intends to set sail on an adventure across the world, once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

        Woman taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        News Paramedics were called to a private residence in the Bundaberg region after a...

        GREEN THUMBS: How taking care of special trees has paid off

        Premium Content GREEN THUMBS: How taking care of special trees has paid off

        News Residents looking after native trees on their property have been rewarded with more...

        DOLLARBIRD: A cashed up migrant from PNG

        Premium Content DOLLARBIRD: A cashed up migrant from PNG

        News PLUS: How you can learn more about the birds in your backyard with a special...