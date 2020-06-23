Torturer jailed for ‘horrific’ domestic violence spree

Maroochydore District Court heard the partner of David Allan Gonsalves, 32, feared for her life on more than one occasion during the horrific attacks in July and August, 2017.

A VIOLENT man has been jailed for the "absolute terror" he subjected his girlfriend to, including dragging her alongside his moving car.

David Allan Gonsalves, 32, was sentenced to eight years and nine months' jail today after he tortured his partner.

Earlier this month, crown prosecutor Greg Cummings told the court of "six episodes of violence" where Gonsalves' partner was the subject of abuse in July and August 2017.

He said the "campaign of terror" came to a head on August 23 when she recalled being punched in the face about 30 times.

Gonsalves drove her to a graveyard where he cleaned up the blood before threatening to set her on fire.

She later tried to jump from the car as they were driving near Sunshine Coast University Hospital at Birtinya.

"However he reached over and had hold of the complainant's hair so she was being dragged along the bitumen and receiving gravel rash," Mr Cummings said.

The car crashed into a bollard and Gonsalves lost grip of the woman's hair before her arm became stuck under the back wheel.

She screamed for help as he drove the car backwards and forwards, the wheels spinning.

The woman freed herself and fled to a nearby unit.

She suffered a dislocated arm, swelling, bruising, a split ear, burn marks and chipped teeth.

"She presented a horrific sight," Mr Cummings told the court on June 1.

The woman previously told the court she felt "absolute terror" as she was driven around by Gonsalves.

Gonsalves had pleaded guilty to 31 charges including the domestic violence offences of torture, grievous bodily harm and choking.

He confirmed those guilty pleas when he appeared by video at Maroochydore District Court today.

He had been in custody for these offences for 1034 days.

Gonsalves had spent more than eight years in jail for various crimes including domestic violence and assault.

Barrister Nicholas Brown previously told the court his client had stopped taking prescription drugs when he met the victim.

"He notes his regret for this situation and understands, perhaps importantly, that all of this is triggered by untreated and poorly managed psychological issues and substance abuse that he has developed …"

Judge Gary Long today sentenced Gonsalves to eight years and nine months' prison.

The court was not required to set a parole eligibilty date.

If this story has affected you or you're in need of assistance please call 1800 RESPECT.