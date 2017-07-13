Tortured pup still fighting for life

RUFFED UP: Red Collar Rescue rushed to meet police officers in Monto, after a puppy was tortured.

"I'M SURPRISED she made it through the night.”

Red Collar Rescue's Sharyn Banks says police are now involved after tortured puppy Ruby, who now has the cell-destroying virus parvo, survived the night.

RSPCA Inspector David Harris said Ruby was kicked by 10-year-old boys and the situation was now under investigation by Queensland Police Service.

Horrified by the suffering the 1.8kg pup is going through, Ms Banks said in addition to torture and contracting parvo, Ruby vomited up an adult round worm last night.

She said the boys had been charged but police were unable to confirm that.

"She's fighting on so many fronts because her body has been ravaged by so much neglect,” Ms Banks said.

"We've put the right people in touch with the right people and hopefully some intervention measures are put in place so this doesn't happen again.”

Ms Banks said Ruby had even managed to sit up. With no cure, whether the fighter will survive depends on her immune system.