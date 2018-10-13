'TORTURE': Citizens help Warwick police chase 'violent' man

A WARWICK man has played a vital role in helping police catch a man who allegedly assaulted and tortured a 25-year-old woman, leaving her with a punctured lung and broken ribs at a Warwick residence on Thursday afternoon.

The 26-year-old Brisbane man was caught and charged with grievous bodily harm, torture, numerous domestic violence breaches and other traffic-related matters after a police chase involving eight officers and members of the public this afternoon.

Warwick Police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said Warwick citizens were integral to catching the man, who ran from police after he allegedly assaulted his ex-partner in a home in Rosenthal Heights.

The Gold Coast woman, 26, spent the night in Warwick Hospital with a partially collapsed lung and broken ribs after she was assaulted, allegedly by a man who had been released from prison just a few weeks ago.

Senior Sergeant Deacon praised members of the public for helping catch the "violent" man the next morning.

"He is a violent person and to locate and apprehend him so quickly is a very good result," Sen-Sgt Deacon said.

The man was caught in a police chase involving eight officers about 11am yesterday after his car was spotted outside a house in Rosenthal Heights.

When the alleged offender fled the residence, a passer-by helped police chase him on foot, but the man briefly got away.

The Warwick man assisting police then "picked up" an officer in his own vehicle and drove him to where the alleged offender was.

"He was actually the first on scene and police were able to apprehend (the alleged offender) with the assistance of that person," Snr-Sgt Deacon said.

"His assistance is very much appreciated."

Other members of the public helped police with information leading to the man's arrest after they saw him fleeing a Rosenthal Heights residence on Thursday afternoon.

Sen-Sgt Deacon said there there was a domestic violence order in place at the time of the alleged assault, which the man allegedly breached.

The 26-year-old man has been taken into custody and will appear in court tomorrow.

Sen-Sgt Deacon said what had occurred was a "significant" offence.

"The offender has recently been released from a correctional centre, there is a domestic violence connection and he has assaulted her seriously," he said.

"From my perspective I would like to thank all the members of the public who assisted police in the location of this man," he said.