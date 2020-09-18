TORTURE: Man with serious DV offences mentioned in court

A man charged with a number of serious domestic violence offences had his matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

A MAN charged with a large amount of serious domestic violence offences had his matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing more than 30 charges which include rape, torture, strangulation and grievous bodily harm all as domestic violence offences.

The matter was listed for a bail application but was adjourned to be heard again on October 15.

In July his arrest prompted police to publicly praise his alleged victims for their courageousness.

If you or someone you know needs help you can phone:

EDON Place: 4153 6820

Phoenix House: 4153 4299

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Sexual Assault Helpline: 1800 010 120

1800 RESPECT

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

In an emergency phone 000.