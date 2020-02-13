Menu
SEVERAL ROAD CLOSURES: The North Burnett Regional Council has advised there has been four road closures due to adverse weather. Picture: File.
Weather

Torrential rain causes havoc on the roads

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
13th Feb 2020 11:43 AM

SEVERAL roads have been closed in the North Burnett, with the council advising residents to use alternative routes.

As of 11.28am, four roads in the eastern part of the region have been deemed unsafe by North Burnett Regional Council.

Paradise Rd in Coringa and Seccombes Rd in Degilbo have been closed, with council advising those passing through the area to not drive in flood waters.

Stevens Rd in Dallarnil and Cockings Rd in Coalstoun Lakes have also been closed, with alternative routes encouraged due to flooding.

More to come.

