Toronto driver’s murder charges

The driver, 25-year-old Alek Manassian, is in custody after being arrested in a dramatic confrontation with a police officer following a van attack in Toronto. Picture: LinkedIn

TORONTO van massacre accused Alek Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder and 13 of attempted murder.

Minassian, 25, was wearing a white forensic jumpsuit when he appeared in court.

He spoke his name and agreed that he understood the charges.

He showed no expression, nodding along and speaking abruptly and clearly when he addressed the court.

Minassian, who does not yet have a lawyer, was ordered to not contact any of his victims.

First degree murder carries a life sentence in Canada.

An elderly man sat silently in court with tears running down his face as Minassian appeared.

He was mobbed by a large media pack as he left court.

Asked if he had any message to Toronto, he quietly said: "sorry".

There is still no indication of a motive for yesterday's attack, which left a 2km path of destruction down one of Toronto's busiest streets.

Authorities continue to play down any connections to terrorism.

Minassian will reappear in court on May 10.

SUSPECT WAS 'INVOLUNTARILY CELIBATE'

His court appearence came as reports suggested his Facebook posts described himself as "involuntarily celibate" and seeking revenge on society.

In one message, he reportedly praised mass murderer Elliot Rodger, who was 22 when he killed six people in a knife, gun and car rampage in California in 2014.

"The Incel Rebellion has already begun!" said the Facebook post seen by the CBC. "We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!"

Elliot Rodger was know as the “virgin killer”. Picture: Supplied

An incel is a term used to refer to men who have been made "involuntarily celibate" because women will not have sex with them.

A "Chad" is a term used to refer to sexually active men. A "Stacy" is the female version.

Although the attack had the hallmarks of recent deadly vehicle assaults by ISIS supporters in the United States and Europe, federal officials said it did not represent a larger threat to national security.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Minassian had not previously been known to authorities.

"The actions definitely looked deliberate," Saunders said.