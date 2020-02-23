Tornado warning active as Qld weather gets wild

AUTHORITIES are warning of destructive tornadoes with wind gusts over 125kmh associated with a tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

It comes as southwest Queensland is hit by widespread flooding associated with falls of up to 400mm, and the southeast experiences temperatures 10C below average.

The low is developing slower than previously predicted and not expected to form into Cyclone Esther until late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

A satellite image acquired from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology shows a slow-moving tropical low that threatens to develop into Cyclone Esther in the Gulf of Carpentaria near the Northern Territory-Queensland border. Picture: Bureau Of Meteorology

Severe Weather Warnings updated with isolated tornadoes possible for the Peninsula, a tropical low developing in the Gulf, isolated heavy rainfall across the SW interior, and falls across tropics. Flood Warnings current. Stay up to date with

It is predicted to be a Category 2 cyclone when it crosses the coast at the Northern Territory and Queensland border late tomorrow morning.

BOM issued new cyclone advice at 7.18am today with new warning zones including areas of Queensland - although NT communities are expected to be the most affected.

Track map for a tropical low expected to make landfall near the Queensland and Northern Territory border as Tropical Cyclone Esther. PICTURE: BOM

Residents between the NT-Queensland border and Kowanyama, including Mornington and Sweers Islands, Burketown, and Karumba, have been advised immediately start or continue preparations, especially securing boats and property using available daylight hours on Sunday.

People in inland areas between the NT-Queensland border and Burketown should consider what action they will need to take if the cyclone threat increases.

A trough of low pressure near the western WA coastline is generating a cloud band with active thunderstorms. A second trough extends across northern WA and the NT Top End to the Gulf of Carpentaria. This links with an embedded tropical low within the Monsoon Trough. Large areas of convective cloud and thunderstorms are being generated by this tropical low throughout the Gulf, as well as over Cape

CYCLONE WATCH

■ Warning zone: Numbulwar to Kowanyama, including Groote Eylandt, Borroloola, Mornington Island, and Karumba, and adjacent inland areas between Borroloola and Burketown.

■ Watch zone: Inland areas between Ngukurr and Burketown.

■ Cancelled zones: Cape Shield to Numbulwar.

The tropical low at 7am had sustained winds near the centre of 45km/h with wind gusts to 85km/h.

"The tropical low is currently moving slowly south over the Gulf of Carpentaria east of Groote Eylandt," the bureau stated.

"During today, the southerly movement should accelerate, and meanwhile the system is expected to intensify and develop into a tropical cyclone tonight.

"Conditions for further intensification are favourable, and the system could still briefly reach Category 2 prior to making landfall about the southern Gulf of Carpentaria coast between about Borroloola and Mornington Island on Monday morning."

HAZARD WARNINGS

■ Gales with gusts to 110km/h may develop about coastal and island communities between Numbulwar and Kowanyama, including Groote Eylandt, Mornington Island, Borroloola, Burketown, and Karumba, overnight on Sunday into Monday. These gales may extend further inland over the Northern Territory later on Monday as the system moves inland.

■ Destructive winds with gusts to 130km/h are possible in coastal areas between about Borroloola and Mornington Island, including Bing Bong, early on Monday as the system approaches.

■ A storm tide between Port McArthur and Karumba is expected as the cyclone centre crosses the coast. Tides are likely to rise significantly above the normal high tide, with damaging waves and dangerous between Port McArthur and Karumba.

■ Abnormally high tides are expected to develop about the southwestern Gulf of Carpentaria coast over the next couple of days.

■ Large waves may produce at least minor along low-lying coastal areas. People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property as much as possible and be prepared to help their neighbours.

■ Heavy rain with the potential to cause flash flooding is expected in areas around the Gulf of Carpentaria over the coming days. Flood Watches are current for Gulf of Carpentaria catchments.