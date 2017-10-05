28°
News

Tornado clean-up set to wrap up

Today is the last of kerbside collection in Avenell Heights.
Today is the last of kerbside collection in Avenell Heights. Clair Morton

A FREE footpath pick-up for households affected by the tornado that ripped through Avenell Heights on Monday will wrap up tomorrow.

Bundaberg Regional Council has asked residents to sort green waste and other debris from the event and place it on the footpath for collection.

"Residents are also cautioned against handling potentially dangerous asbestos related material,” a spokesperson said.

"Homeowners not affected by the mini tornado are requested not to put material out for collection to ensure assistance is provided to those it is targeted to help.”

Topics:  bundaberg regional council kerbside collection tornado

Bundaberg News Mail
Passion for fashion powers Bundy innovator

Passion for fashion powers Bundy innovator

JULIE Appo's passion for fashion design began at a very early age.

Pitt pans critics: 'Do you want taxes spent on grog, drugs?'

CHALLENGE: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt asks if Cashless Debit Card critics want taxpayer money spent on alcohol, drugs and gambling.

Labor candidate says no support on the ground

Serial flasher caught masturbating on Bourbong St

Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Penis exposure shocks school mums, student

BREAKING: Cruise ship fails to dock at Fraser

P&O cruise ship Pacific Eden drops anchor off Mooloolaba on Friday, December 17, 2015 Photo Contributed

The ship was due to visit Fraser but suffered a technical mishap.

Local Partners