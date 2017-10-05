Tornado clean-up set to wrap up

Today is the last of kerbside collection in Avenell Heights.

A FREE footpath pick-up for households affected by the tornado that ripped through Avenell Heights on Monday will wrap up tomorrow.

Bundaberg Regional Council has asked residents to sort green waste and other debris from the event and place it on the footpath for collection.

"Residents are also cautioned against handling potentially dangerous asbestos related material,” a spokesperson said.

"Homeowners not affected by the mini tornado are requested not to put material out for collection to ensure assistance is provided to those it is targeted to help.”