Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police survey the scene of carnage at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
Police survey the scene of carnage at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
News

Torn apart: One dead as car distintegrates

by Cloe Read & Kate Kyriacou
15th Mar 2020 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after a car ploughed into a house at Moorooka in Brisbane's south today.

It is understood police are investigating whether the driver suffered a medical episode, causing them to lose control of the vehicle.

The accident happened on Gladstone St, Moorooka, about 10.50am, with the vehicle overturning and striking the house.

One occupant died at the scene while a second was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandria Hospital with head and arm injuries.

Police urged motorists to avoid the eastern end of Muriel Ave.

Pieces of the vehicle near a power pole at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
Pieces of the vehicle near a power pole at Moorooka. Picture: Annette Dew
crash death medical episode traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Playhouse to monitor corona situation ahead of Mamma Mia

        premium_icon Playhouse to monitor corona situation ahead of Mamma Mia

        News THE Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre will monitor the COVID-19 situation ahead of Mamma Mia.

        UPDATE: Bundaberg woman in isolation after corona diagnosis

        premium_icon UPDATE: Bundaberg woman in isolation after corona diagnosis

        Health Queensland Health have confirmed a woman with coronavirus is being managed in the...

        Mayor calls for calm amid coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Mayor calls for calm amid coronavirus fears

        News INCUMBENT mayor and chair of Bundaberg’s local disaster management group Jack...

        Turtle night tours to finish early due to COVID-19 concerns

        premium_icon Turtle night tours to finish early due to COVID-19 concerns

        News Nighly tours were scheduled to close March 21 but this will be brought forward