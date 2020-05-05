Tori’s turning 18: Pony party fit for a princess

CELEBRATING your eighteenth birthday only happens once, so one loving set of parents plan to make the milestone extra special for their daughter.

Just days away from turning 18-years-old, Tori Punch was filled with excitement as her My Little Pony themed karaoke party neared.

But for Tori who lives with Proteus Syndrome and is considered a very high risk in light of the coronavirus pandemic, sadly her dream party is no longer possible.

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Their daughter’s birthday party may have been cancelled, but Wendy and Douglas Punch are doing everything they can to ensure Tori’s 18th birthday is one to remember.

Which is why Tori’s parents Wendy and Douglas Punch are determined to make the day as memorable as possible for their daughter and have a special surprise up their sleeves.

“We are asking for as many people as possible to join in and do a drive by for Tori’s birthday,” Ms Punch said.

“Tori knows she is getting a special surprise, but she doesn’t know what it is … she is so excited and keeps asking what it is.”

Proteus Syndrome is an extremely rare and chronic condition which causes overgrowth of bones, skin and other tissues, affecting almost any part of the body.

Tori is one of just 200 cases that have been diagnosed across the world, with 120 people living with the disorder today.

The condition means Tori is wheelchair bound, unable to stand and while she understands everything others say, she has very limited speech.

Ms Punch said Tori is considered as a grade three or four risk alert, as her airways are already so narrow and restricted.

And after a challenging month filled with hospital stays, Tori deserves to celebrate her milestone birthday in style.

“I’m so overwhelmed and appreciative of the incredible response we have already received from the Bundaberg community,” Ms Punch said.

“Tori loves parties and I am just so excited to see her face light up when she sees her surprise.”

Whether you beep your horn, give a wave or drop off presents, cards and pictures, the family will be over the moon with all and any kind gestures members of the community can share.

An active collector of My Little Pony, Tori owns hundreds of toy ponies and also loves to read books and play games on her computer.

Local businesses have already offered their specialties to make Tori’s day extra special.

Ms Punch said a local cake maker and photographer will be providing their services and Harlick Industries also gifted Tori a sign for her room, complete with My Little Pony toys attached.

“I’m so excited for her because she loves parties and I know it will bring her so much joy,” Ms Punch said.

“The Variety Bash drove back in all the old-school cars and beeped their horns and she just loved that so much.”

Participants are asked to drive by the house at 56 Mt Perry Rd, in Bundaberg North, at 4pm on Friday, May 8, when Tori will be waiting in her front yard for the surprise.

To stay up to date with Tori’s journey, visit the Prayers For Tori Facebook page at facebook.com/toripunch/.