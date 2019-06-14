Topless model arrested in drug bust

A FORMER reality TV star and Penthouse model has been arrested during a major police operation.

The Daily Telegraph reports Jordan Finlayson, 28 - who appeared in season three of Channel 7 series Beauty and the Geek - and her boyfriend, Martin Roser, were arrested in Sydney on Wednesday and charged with more than a dozen offences in relation to the supply of illicit drugs.

Police officers allegedly seized drugs believed to be heroin, methylamphetamine and gamma butyrolactone as part of Strike Force Petal, which was established in late 2018.

The couple were refused bail and are scheduled to appear in court today.

Jordan Finlayson was arrested in an ongoing police drug sweep at Redfern in inner-Sydney. Picture: NSW Police

Her partner Martin Rose was also arrested by police. Picture: NSW Police

Finlayson enjoyed her 15 minutes of fame back in 2011 thanks to Beauty and the Geek. She was paired up with Lachlan Cosgrove who she went on to date for nearly a year after the show wrapped.

Lachlan and Jordan in a promo shot for Beauty and the Geek.

In the years since, Finlayson has worked as a model, a dancer and a cheerleader for the Cronulla Sharks, the Wests Tigers and the Sydney Kings.

More recently, she has appeared in topless photos in Penthouse magazine and in plenty of racy shots on her Instagram page, where she has more than 41,000 followers.

Her most recent post was a nude throwback shot from the magazine, which she posted on June 5 along with the caption: "Happy hump day, supporters, perverts and haters."