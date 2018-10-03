Menu
TOP WEEK: Mill cracks new CCS benchmark

3rd Oct 2018 5:00 AM
THE latest report is in for the Isis Mill and the weekly average CCS for week 15 of the 2018 crushing season was 16.01 units.

CEO John Gorringe said a quick search of the Isis Mill history book post 1990 tells them they have set a new benchmark.

"This is the highest recorded weekly average CCS at the Isis mill in recent history and we would have to look back before supplementary Irrigation became part of the cane growing business in the early 1990s for a higher weekly recording,” he said.

"Commercial Cane Sugar, CCS, forms the basis of payment to the growers and high recordings normally reflects the maturity of the crop.

"No doubt the current dry conditions have influenced this figure.

"The year to date CCS also increased to be recorded as 14.54 units for the 2018 season.

"At the same time last season, the year to date CCS was 13.98 units.”

Mr Gorringe said the highest individual CCS for the week was also the sweetest for the season to date with a Wallaville family farming business recording 18.44 units of CCS from a well grown block of the cane variety Q208 spring plant.

For the full report visit the Isis Central Sugar Mill Facebook page.

Mikayla Haupt

