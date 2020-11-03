Menu
CITY FUEL PRICE COMPARISON: Tania Moore fills up her car. Picture: Brendan Radke.
How Bundy compares to other Aussie cities on petrol prices

Megan Sheehan
3rd Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Bundaberg has been ranked number one among the cheapest Aussie cities for petrol, surprising new data has found.

New research from Budget Direct reveals the parts of Australia getting the best and worst deals when filling up.

It explored Australia's 30 most populated cities to reveal the cheapest cities and states for fuel.

Bundaberg took out the top spot with petrol averaging at $1.107 per litre or $88.56 per 80 litre tank, followed by Ballarat with $1.111 per litre or $88.85 to fill an 80 litre tank.

Queensland was ranked fifth overall of the eight states and territories.

RACQ club spokeswoman Renee Smith said fuel prices always fluctuated depending on oil prices.

Ms Smith said Labor's win at the Queensland election would forever change the fuel market, with the party having committed to permanent mandatory fuel price reporting.

"Queensland has been trialling this concept for nearly two years, where all service stations have to report their prices to the government within 30 minutes of a change at the bowser," she said.

Ms Smith said the trial had resulted in reductions in the price of unleaded petrol in most regional and city centres.

