Scott McEwan kicks the ball long for Bingera. Brian Cassidy
Top two battle tonight in Wide Bay Premier League

Shane Jones
by
23rd Jul 2019 10:25 AM
FOOTBALL: The battle for the minor premiership could be one step closer to being resolved later tonight in the Wide Bay Premier League.

Top two sides Bingera and The Waves will face each other at Martens Oval in a catch-up match to allow the season to finish one week earlier.

Football Queensland Wide Bay last week moved the competition finish one week forward to accommodate the Brisbane Roar's visit to the Fraser Coast in September.

For both sides it is their second game in three days after The Waves defeated Granville 6-0 in Maryborough.

Bingera and Sunbury played out a 2-2 draw.

A win by the Stripeys would put them one point clear of The Waves at the top.

The Waves, with a win, would be five points clear of Bingera.

The game starts at 7pm.

bingera the waves wide bay premier league
