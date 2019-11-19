Top tips to keep your roof intact in storms Stay safe and check your roof

STAY CAUTIOUS: Local roofer, Michael Long reminds people to keep their roof in top shape.

STAY CAUTIOUS: Local roofer, Michael Long reminds people to keep their roof in top shape.

WITH cyclone and storm seasons becoming imminent a Bundaberg roofer is reminding everyone to stay vigilant and not leave repairs until it is too late.

Local roof repairer from Pitch Perfect Roofers Michael Long said each year they got calls in the middle of the night from people who had left their repairs too late.

“During torrential downpours and severe wind we have to go out and do tarping late at night we will get phone calls with water pouring in or sheets blowing off,” Mr Long said.

“As soon as it hits storm season that’s when they call about the leaky roof.

“But a lot of the time they know it’s been leaking for a while but it is not until they get torrential rain and it starts pouring in that they try to get it fixed.”

Mr Long reminded people to take the time to make sure their roof is in working order and advised of the risks that come with a rusted roof.

“People should be getting on their roofs to have a look or to be safe get a professional to have a look around and you can get obligation free inspections as well.

“There are a lot of very rusted roofs and you hop on and you almost fall through the roof.

“Rust weakens the integrity and with rust and holes it rots the timber battens which weakens the integrity.

“If the batten is ruined the roof is effectively holding onto nothing.”

Along with checking your roof he advised to clean your gutters and trim trees and branches that could fall onto the roof to protect your family when storms hit.

With a history of dangerous cyclones within the Bundaberg region such as Cyclone Oswald, and 10 cyclones within 100km of the Bundaberg region since 1970 it remains important to get ready for the storm season.

Mr Long said it was hard to forget the big impacts storms have had.

“I have seen half a roof blown away down at Burnett Heads a couple of years back,” Mr Long said.

“There were heaps of houses affected down at Bargara when the twisters came through a couple years back and it is only a matter of time before we get another season like that.”

Last month the Bureau of Meteology released its cyclone outlook for the next few months which found there was a 57 per cent chance of the state seeing fewer of the weather systems develop than normal. However, a spokeswoman from the weather bureau said people should remain prepared and be aware of not only cyclones but also tropical lows.

“It only takes one weather event for something big to happen, so people should still be prepared,” she said.

“In Queensland there are usually about four cyclones that form on average and usually only one of them makes landfall.

“Tropical lows can bring widespread rainfall and also cause flooding.”