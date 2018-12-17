Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHRISTMAS: Some super saving ideas.
CHRISTMAS: Some super saving ideas. CTRPhotos
Smarter Shopping

Top tips to keep on track this festive season

17th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Christmas festive season can leave shoppers out of pocket and feeling like they have spent more time battling the crowds than relaxing with friends and loved ones.

It's no secret people tend to overspend during the holidays and monitoring Christmas spending and sticking to a budget will make it a more festive season for everyone.

Start the New Year debt free and enjoy the silly season by being smart with your money.

Here are four simple tricks to help enjoy the holiday season without breaking the bank.

Stick to a gift budget

Christmas is a wonderful time of year but not finances.

The festive season can be notoriously hard on budgets and post-Christmas credit card debt can make it difficult.

Make a budget and stick to and spend within your financial means. Establish a general spending cap or try to allocate s specific amount for each person.

Don't overbuy food

It great to have a turkey sandwich on Boxing Day but beware of buying too much Christmas food and get smart about how to use the leftovers.

Not only is it good for the pocket savings but the environment as well.

Start shopping now

The earlier the better with the Christmas shopping.

Buying something here and there every week leading up to the festivities will help to keep on track of finances and gifts.

It will help to avoid the last minute dreaded Christmas shopping rush and fighting through the crowds.

Save on wrapping paper

Purchase wrapping paper at discount stores or save gift bags through the year and recycle them.

Wrapping paper gets ripped up, thrown away and wasted.

It goes on clearance sales the next day and shoppers can buy it and put away for next Christmas.

More Stories

Show More
advice christmas festive season tips
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    System 'failed' child sex offender: Supreme Justice

    premium_icon System 'failed' child sex offender: Supreme Justice

    Crime A BRISBANE judge has hit out at the legal system he upholds after a Bundaberg sex offender was refused access to rehabilitation programs.

    • 17th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy school's big plans for solar-powered classrooms

    premium_icon Bundy school's big plans for solar-powered classrooms

    News The school will save $125,000 a year on their energy bill

    • 17th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Cyclone downgraded but rain still forecast for area

    premium_icon Cyclone downgraded but rain still forecast for area

    Weather Owen's rains expected to fall today

    • 17th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    12 things to do this school holidays

    premium_icon 12 things to do this school holidays

    Whats On 12 things to do this school holidays

    • 17th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners