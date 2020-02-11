Top tips to find a job in Bundaberg

Paea Ruka, general manager of employment and training from Impact Community Services shares her job seeking tips.

STATISTICS show unemployment is notable in the Wide Bay but an employment and training manager is optimistic about the future and has shared her job seeking tips.

Australian Bureau of Statistics’ figures for November 2019 showed the Wide Bay’s unemployment rate had jumped to 7.7 per cent, a 0.3 per cent increase on the October rate.

In October 2019 the Wide Bay youth unemployment rate rose to its highest level since January 2019.

The rate reached 19.1 per cent, giving the region the state’s second-highest youth unemployment rate, with Outback Queensland the worst youth at 23.7 per cent.

Impact Community Service’s general manager for employment and training Paea Ruka said there had been significant growth in some key areas, including local developments.

She referenced local corporations like Greensill Farming Group and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks as well as sectors including the private medical sector and the care industry which could make jobseeking more optimistic.

According to the latest ABS data, health care and social assistance were the biggest employers in the Bundaberg local government area.

Ms Ruka shared her top five tips for jobseekers to positively position themselves.

1. Take what’s available

A lot of the work in the agricultural and care industry sectors can be either seasonal or sporadic and is often casual.

Ms Ruka said the best advice for those who don’t have a job is to take what’s on offer.

“Sometimes you need to be prepared to go with what’s out there, which may not be what you want.”

“The key aspect is get working and build from there.”

2. A good attitude

She said having a good outlook and motivation were crucial whether you were applying for your first job, or had life experience but were low on confidence.

“Be reliable and punctual, listen to what the boss wants, grow with the organisation and be a good cultural fit,” she said.

3. A resume that works

Resumes should be clear and to the point as employers could have up to 300 people applying for one position and they aren’t going to interview everyone.

Ms Ruka says it’s crucial to have a resume that was to industry standard. Often your resume is not read by a person, but is scanned for key words by a computer.

“It doesn’t matter how much design flair you’ve put in to make the resume look great, you’re out of the picture if it doesn’t have what the employer is looking for,” she said.

“Cover letters should be tailored to the business and show you have done your homework.

“Use this letter as an opportunity to reflect the values of the business where you are applying.”

“Put key words in your letter to demonstrate that you would be a good cultural fit.”

4. Use a blend of methods to find a job

When job seeking it is important to check a range of spaces jobs are advertised such as Facebook, Gumtree, Seek or an organisation’s website.

Ms Ruka suggested that Facebook and Gumtree were often used for mum and dad type operations while larger organisations use Seek and even bigger operators often use their own websites.

“It can be worth signing up to the website and creating your own profile with some of these bigger operations, so you know when their next recruitment drive is underway,” she said.

“In Bundaberg it is well worth hitting the footpath with your resume and going from business to business to promote yourself.

“Have your resume in hand and ask if there are any positions coming up.”

5. Volunteer or join a key service

A key aspect of job hunting is being motivated to work and job seekers can demonstrate this by staying active and engaging with the community.

“Don’t sit there waiting for a job, join a group like the SES, Rural Fire Service or Surf Lifesaving,” Ms Ruka said.

“Joining a group opens a broad network of people and often that’s the way things work.”