Top tips for eating on a healthy budget

BE SAVVY: Eating on a budget just requires some organisation. SbytovaMN

WITH THE price of food rising, eating healthily while trying to stick to a budget can be challenging. But with a little planning and some useful tips, buying and preparing delicious healthy food on a budget is not as hard as it may seem.

Before you hit the supermarket, sit down and write a shopping list. This will help stop you buying items you don't need. Check out the recipes from Smart Eating - many are both delicious and cheap. Remember you can always cook more than you need and freeze the rest for another meal.

Is healthy food more expensive?

If you've ever thought that eating healthy is more expensive, then you're not alone. Take a closer look at the foods you buy - sometimes processed foods are actually more expensive.

Shop for fresh foods where possible, or in the case of fruit and vegetables, see if frozen and canned varieties are cheaper. This will help lower your grocery bill and help to keep your trolley full of healthy foods.

Check out the price differences below.

Potatoes

A serve of potato is one medium potato - or 150g:

Potatoes per 150g = 50c

Frozen chips per 150g = 70c

Potato chips per 150g = $3.75

Breakfast products

A serve of cereal is 1/4 cup of muesli, 2/3 cup of breakfast flakes or 1/2 cup cooked porridge - or roughly 30g:

Rolled oats per 30g = 15c

Corn flakes per 30g = 60c

Muesli/cereal bar per 30g = $1.50

Chicken

A serve of chicken is 100g (raw):

Frozen whole chicken per 100g = 60c

Raw whole chicken per 100g = 66c

Barbecue chicken per 100g = 80c

Pre-made chicken kebabs per 100g = $1.70

Snacks

Apple per 100g = 0.60c

Packet of sultanas per 40g = 0.50c

Fruit bar/strap 50g = $0.95

Chocolate bar per 50g = $2.15

You can buy twice the amount of apples for the same or less money as other snacks.

More Smart Eating Tips for Healthy Eating on a Budget

Buy all the basic foods such as breads, dairy, fruit, vegetables, cereals and meats before considering snack foods, lollies, sweetened drinks or other treats.

Buy fresh fruit and vegetables that are in season

Try frozen or canned vegetables as these may be cheaper than fresh and will keep for longer, avoiding food spoiling

Include a vegetarian meal each week using eggs or lentils - cheap and nutritious

Buy generic brands (no name, home brand etc) where possible

Add canned kidney beans, lentils (or other legumes) to mince dishes or stews to make them go further

Buy bulk items that will last, such as oats, rice, pasta and baked beans

If you don't need the storage container then pick the foods in plain packaging

Don't shop when you are hungry as you are more likely to buy things you don't need

Watch out for items on "special” as sometimes the price isn't reduced

Check supermarket catalogues for specials before you go shopping.

Buy block cheese and grate it yourself

For individual advice about your diet and healthy eating plans contact an accredited practising dietitian.