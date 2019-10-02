Top site: 20 fuelling bay servo planned

Plans have been lodged for a 24-hour service station and food outlet on the corner of Airport Drive and Childers Road.

Bundaberg Regional Council’s planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the material change of use application had been lodged for the site on the corner of Airport Dr and Childers Rd.

“The proposal is for a service station with an integrated food and drink component to be managed by the service station operator,” he said.

“The two components would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“As part of the submission the applicant states that the site is an ideal location for this type of use as a gateway to the airport.”

Cr Sommerfeld said the site was subject to a preliminary approval as the entire precinct had been included in the planning scheme and earmarked for industrial development.

“A total of 20 fuelling bays are proposed as part of this development in a mix of light and heavy vehicle arrangements.

“In addition to those bays, 25 car parking spaces and two heavy vehicles parking spaces will be available,” he said.

To minimise its impact on the state road corridor the applicant is proposing to base the main entry and exit to the service station on Airport Drive.

“Left-turn only access is being requested from Childers Road which will be referred to the State Government for approval.”

If approved, the development would also provide five full-time jobs, according to the application material.