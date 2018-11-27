Top sides get wins in Bundy cricket

CRICKET: The NewsMail Cup finalists have almost been finalised in the Bundaberg Cricket Association division 1 competition.

The Waves and Brothers won on Saturday to pretty much lock in the two spots in the final next month.

Ladder leaders, The Waves, defeated Past Highs Combined Country by 93 runs to book their spot in the NewsMail Cup final with three rounds still to play.

Brothers can join them with a win next week after beating Norths by 46 runs.

The Brethren are now two wins clear of last seasons premiers and just need one more win to book the spot.

The side made 274 with opener Adam Harber making 86.

He was joined by four other Brothers players who each made more than 20.

The total was too much for Norths in reply who got to 218 as Brothers player Dean Krebs dominated with the ball.

He took the first five wickets haul in the competition with 5/15 from eight overs.

In the other contest, The Waves were too strong for Past Highs.

The Waves were bowled out for 178 and failed to bat their 40 overs.

But it mattered little at Past Highs were all out for 85 in reply.

PHCC batsman Gavin Scott made 33 but he was the only one able to make a decent start with only one other player making double figures.

PHCC stay in last after the loss but are still in striking distance of Norths in third.

Norths will now play The Waves this Saturday with Brothers taking on Past Highs in the other game in division 1.