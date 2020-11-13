Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
This home was requisitioned by the Allies during WWII and became the central bureau for top-secret decoding of radio transmissions. Now, it could be yours.
This home was requisitioned by the Allies during WWII and became the central bureau for top-secret decoding of radio transmissions. Now, it could be yours.
Property

‘Top secret’ home at centre of WWII spying hits market

by Lisa Hughes
13th Nov 2020 7:56 AM

A landmark historic home, once the headquarters of the US Central Bureau, has hit the market and, boy, does it have some stories to tell.

Nyrambla, a grand hillside estate built in 1885 at 21 Henry Street, Ascot, was owned by Brisbane socialite Andree Daws.

Brisbane socialite Andree Daws, who owned 21 Henry Street, with her fifth husband, renonwed painter Lawrence Daws. Photo: Russell Shakespeare
Brisbane socialite Andree Daws, who owned 21 Henry Street, with her fifth husband, renonwed painter Lawrence Daws. Photo: Russell Shakespeare

Mrs Daws, who was married to acclaimed artist Lawrence Daws, remained in the historic property until her death in August this year.

MORE NEWS

Brisbane's most expensive suburb breaks $2m mark

Aussie suburbs where it's cheaper to buy than rent

What is the likelihood of real estate fire sales?

The heritage-listed home was first bought by Mrs Daws's grandfather George Willoughby Whatmore in the 1920s and was converted into flats after he died in 1929.

The code-breaking was done in the home’s garage where special machines were set up.
The code-breaking was done in the home’s garage where special machines were set up.

During the Second World War it was requisitioned by the Allies and under General Douglas MacArthur became the central bureau for top-secret decoding of Japanese radio transmissions.

With what were at the time the forerunners to today's computers set up in Nyrambla's garage, they were used to crack enemy codes during the war, and in April 1943 intercepted and decoded a Japanese signal that lead to the ambush and death of Admiral Yamamoto, who

The historic home was built in 1881.
The historic home was built in 1881.

oversaw the attack on Pearl Harbour.

The bureau stayed in situ at Nyrambla until 1945.

When Mrs Daws married Lawrence, her fifth husband, in 2013 she turned part of Nyrambla into an art studio for him and he is still painting today, aged 93. His works hang in public collections around the world, including at the National Gallery of Australia, Tate Gallery in

The house has been in the Whatmore family since 1929.
The house has been in the Whatmore family since 1929.

London and Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh, and some of his paintings still adorn the walls of Nyrambla.

Since Mrs Daws's death her son, Rick Roberts, has lived at the property, which is now being sold through expressions of interest, closing December 11 at 4pm, through Dwight Ferguson and Rachael Spinks of Ray White, Ascot.

The property had several inquiries just hours after being listed.
The property had several inquiries just hours after being listed.

After just hours of hitting the market, Mr Dwight said he had had a number of inquiries and had shown three groups through the landmark home.

While he did not want to specualate on what the house would sell for, he said it was a very well known, historic property and he expected it to attract a lot of interest.

 

The house sits on a huge block of more than 2000 sqm
The house sits on a huge block of more than 2000 sqm

 

 

The house is packed with paitings and historic features.
The house is packed with paitings and historic features.

 

 

Originally published as 'Top secret' Brisbane home at centre of WWII spying hits market

property real estate world war ii

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile

        SNAKES ALIVE! Catcher tells of scaly encounters in Bundy

        Premium Content SNAKES ALIVE! Catcher tells of scaly encounters in Bundy

        News JOSH Sharma started catching snakes as a kid, now, it’s his job.

        Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Premium Content Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Crime Man with a history of rape, wilful exposure and assaults

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites