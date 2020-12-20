TOP SCORE: Year 12 cohort makes local school proud

If Year 12 wasn’t hard enough to navigate, this year’s cohort has also had to endured a global pandemic.

And the students at St Luke’s Anglican School have done their school proud with the 2020 ATAR results revealed.

For St Luke’s, 23 per cent of students received an ATAR score between 95.50 and 99.95 per cent (the equivalent OP of an 1-3).

While 37.5 per cent received an ATAR score between 91.50 and 99.95 per cent (the equivalent OP of 1-5).

The former Overall Position (OP) system of past years included, these are some of St Luke’s highest graduate scores to date.

St Luke’s graduates Nawshaba Ahmed, Tess Murray, and Abhash Pathak received at ATAR score of between 98.90 and 99.95 per cent (the equivalent OP of 1).

St Luke’s principal Craig Merritt said considering the disrupted year faced by the students, St Luke’s is incredibly proud of how they responded with tenacity and resilience to achieve such outstanding results.

“The students have established a substantial foundation, allowing them to pursue their dreams and aspirations with confidence,” he said.

“We are proud of the Year 12 cohort of 2020, as they’ve continued the St Luke’s tradition where year-on-year our graduates are recognised for their strength of heart, mind, and character.”

St Luke’s head of senior school Robyn Deer said students had worked hard for their achievements.

“We would like to also acknowledge the stories that lie behind these results and statistics,” she said.

“The students worked consistently through the year, balancing their commitments, while also facing a difficult and unique year of challenges set about by COVID-19 precautionary measures, periods of distance learning, and the all new ATAR system. Yet they all progressed through the year with amazing ATAR results.”

Mr Merritt said these “excellent results do not happen by chance”.

“Our congratulations also go to all teachers of St Luke’s who worked tirelessly with the students through this difficult year, working closely with both Year 11 and 12 cohorts, and also in the earlier years where much of the foundation was laid,” he said.

St Luke’s Anglican School congratulates the Year 12 cohort who have achieved these outstanding ATAR results.

