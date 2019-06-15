Top off your winter wardrobe with cosy beanie

There's three months of the year when a beanie is appropriate attire in Australia and that time is now.

Beanies are the best winter weather warrior - they keep you snug by insulating your noggin (where lots of body heat escapes), cover your greasy should-have-washed- it-by-now hair, and add an extra layer of sweetness to your overall look.

Brave+True marketing co-ordinator Nell Mannion says beanies are ideal for rugging up when the weather catches you off guard.

"Our collections are designed in Robe, South Australia, and in winter it gets deceivingly cold,” Nell says.

"The first thing we reach for when the temperature drops is a beanie to keep the tips of our ears toasty warm.

"A beanie is super practical - when your head is warm, your whole body warms up.”

Cotton On Wharfie Beanie, $12.99, cottonon.com

It may seem obvious, but Nell says the first thing to consider when investing in a toque is cosiness.

"The ultimate thing to look for in a beanie is warmth,” Nell says.

"We know it's ideal for it to look cute while it's perched up on your head, but warmth is key. It needs to be super warm, super snuggly and super cute.”

Choosing a tan, beige, grey or cream colour will also ensure it matches every ensemble and never look out of place.

Brave+True Poppy Beanie in Natural, $49, holidaydesign.com.au

"We also suggest going for a neutral colour. This way it will match your outfit no matter what you're wearing,” Nell says.

"If you've got a neutral coloured beanie, it will literally work with everything in your wardrobe.

"On those ultra cool days, you'll look cute wrapped up in an oversized knit, chunky scarf and beanie on top - or if you're keen to keep it stylish, you can always wear a simple black or grey beanie paired back with a denim skirt, tights and boots.”

But never forget the cardinal consequence of sporting a beanie - be aware of hat hair.

"Make sure you check your hair in the bathroom once you take your beanie off,” Nell says.